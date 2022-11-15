The weekend witnessed loads of weddings taking place across the country in dazzling colours

As is the case, the asoebi ladies made sure to represent in head-turning and jaw-dropping styles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six beautiful ladies turned up for their friend in stylish asoebi attires

The ladies of the #CKMatrimony bridal party were beauties to behold when they stepped out in their uniform fabric.

It is one thing to have a considerable number of asoebi girls and another thing entirely to see them slay effortlessly.

The asoebi ladies rocked some gorgeous styles. Credit: @_dqueen002, @takimbecky, @gbemiyosoye

Well, this was the case with the ladies at this wedding, as they made sure to bring their fashion A-game to the event.

Legit.ng takes a look at six styles below:

1. Drama sleeves

This pretty lady came through with elegant vibes in this stunning number.

The dress featured some drama around the sleeves and a corset bodice with lace infusion.

2. Cold-shoulder dress

This ivory beauty rocked a thin-strap cold-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline.

She paired the corset bodice dress with a black purse and opted to wear her hair in a low ponytail.

3. Off-shoulder goodness

The off-shoulder and corset combo has been trending for a long time and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Here, we see this beauty in a bedazzled bodice dress with an overskirt.

4. Asoebi feather slay

This fashionista took things an extra mile by infusing lace and feathers in her design.

The dress featured a keyhole neckline and a lace-covered corset with a draping.

5. Sheer and lace asoebi

This pretty lady made her dress with a bedazzled bodice and see-through stone fabric sleeves.

She paired the pencil dress with a black purse and clear shoes.

6. The perfect corset

This hourglass beauty draped her curvy physique in an impressively executed corset dress.

The dress also featured an illusion neckline.

The ladies definitely understood the assignment!

