Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, has taken to social media to react to some posts shared by Kim Oprah some days ago

Recall, the Big Brother Naija reality TV had talked about finding true love, adding that love is dead

Several internet users have reacted to the post with mixed reactions, as some believe that finding love is hard

Chizzy Alichi is letting Kim Oprah - and the whole world - know that there is someone for everyone and that true love exists.

The Nollywood actress revealed this in what appears to be a reaction to Kim Oprah's post about true love being dead.

Some days ago, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star had taken to social media to share her thoughts about love.

According to the Pepper Dem star, true love is hard to find, adding that 'love is dead in this era'.

However, Alichi does not seem to agree with her. The married star in a recent post believes that love is in fact alive.

In her words:

"Love is still alive my darling, just open your heart."

See posts below:

Screenshots of their posts. Credit: @chizzyalichi, @kimoprah

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Chizzy Alichi's post about true love

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Open your heart like say na gate please "

veevogee:

"You will not realise how bad you have been treated until someone shows up and treat you exactly how you should be treated."

_nneeoma_:

"Lol you guys give advice so easily as if life is a one shoe fits all situation. Finding love isnt easy. Ppl are becoming more self aware with their mental health and emotions and toxic patterns they may have ignored are becoming clearer. In the same breath, there r terrible ppl out there that dont knw how to show love and cause ppl.trauma in the name of relationship. Only Gods love seems to be the most reassuring these days. Even family love get comma."

efe_kylian_pappi:

"See finding love in Nigeria especially in LAGOS is cray...so she is right, loving in this era comes with a valid emotional risk..we all crave for love that is not bought by Money or materialism,but pure and sincere feelings."

lulusmooth:

"Na people wey eat well, Dey talk about love."

Source: Legit.ng