Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz's disowned father, Abdul Juma, reacted after he got a nose piercing

Juma said Diamond's action went against traditions, as nose piercings were a preserve of women

Juma said he had not seen Diamond in a long time as the family disowned him for being a deadbeat dad

Abdul Juma, who Diamond Platnumz’s mother disowned, has spoken out after the musician got a nose piercing.

Photos of Abdul Juma and Diamond Platnumz Photos: Diamond Platnumz and SNS

Source: UGC

Abdul Juma criticises Diamond for nose piercing

Diamond posted a video showing him getting the piercing and stud as his bodyguard looked on.

Juma was unimpressed by the artiste’s actions and criticised him, saying that it was a preserve of women.

“He made a huge mistake. In our customs, men are not supposed to have nose piercings," he told Mbengo TV.

The ailing older man further said that his stardom, wealth or pride might have informed the music mogul’s actions.

“Those are not customs by Tanzanians but by foreigners. I was unhappy seeing him do that.”

Juma hailed other musical stars like Ali Kiba for abiding by the customs and practices of their forefathers.

He warned that the artiste would lose fans if he kept going against traditions while calling upon those around the 33-year-old to advise him accordingly.

Juma also admitted that it was quite a long time since he last saw Diamond but expressed hope that he would one day visit him.

“Maybe he is busy with work. I believe he will come to say hi to me one day.”

Abdul Juma depressed after being disowned

Juma spoke out after Mama Dangote said he was not the singer’s biological father in 2021.

“One of the most painful things I have gone through is being removed from a family I depended on. I would never forget it till I die.”

Juma added that he had great hopes for his family, only for them to deny him.

“I was shunned and plunged into depression. Luckily I found people who condoled with me and encouraged me.”

Despite his pain, Juma noted that he had no grudges against Diamond or his mother.

“Forgiveness is important as it is even taught in religion. My parents forgave me, and I easily forgive. I have forgiven them with my entire heart. I don’t have any grudge against anyone."

Source: TUKO.co.ke