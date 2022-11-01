Another bride has gone viral on social media over the nature of her wedding dress design

The outfit designed by Dauda 'Deebest' Damilola featured a 2-in-1 ballgown to palazzo look

Several internet users have taken to social media to commend the designer for the look

Brides of this era are not taking it easy when it comes to wedding fashion, and we love it!

The trend of people rocking transformative pieces continues to dominate the fashion scene and it is not hard to see why.

Photos of the bride. Credit: @deebestlabels

Source: Instagram

Fashion designer, Dauda 'Deebest' Damilola, recently posted a video of her latest bridal design.

The video sees a beautiful bride in a puffy-sleeved ball gown which later transforms into a palazzo look.

Check out the full video below:

Social media users applaud wedding dress design

expitheradiotalkative:

"This is so me o my wedding day I fit wear jumpsuits "

raybecah__:

"Breathtaking... Whoops "

aaramonu:

"The most gorgeous dress"

mohyeeen_ade:

"So beautiful "

thishotsunshine:

"Gosh the back is sooo beautiful. I love it so much. "

