Aladimma Uche, the 28-year-old fashion designer behind clothing brand, AZACH, talks about upcycling and sustainable fashion in a recent interview with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh.

The precise negative environmental impact of the fashion industry remains unknown, but it is sizeable. Despite these issues, the industry continues to thrive. Valued at over $90 billion, it answers consumers' rising demand for trendy and affordable clothes - regardless of the environmental consequences.

According to Panaprium, fast fashion has a huge economic impact. It is responsible for the apparel industry's recent growth (on average 4.78%) and future growth (5.91% in the next three years).

However, while many people are jumping on the fast fashion trend and cashing out in large amounts, some are sticking to their values as they continue to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable fashion and upcycling.

One of such person is Aladimma Uche, the owner of AZACH - a Nigerian eco-friendly clothing brand that creates all its products from waste.

"I was upcycling even before I knew what it was" - Aladimma

Interestingly, he has been upcycling and promoting sustainable fashion way before he even knew what it was.

"Instead of throwing away my clothes, I would turn them into new ones. That was what I was doing until somebody then asked if I knew what upcycling was, and urged me to read up on it."

Uche explains that it was at this point that he realised what he had been doing - something he was passionate about and also good for the environment.

"I started reading about sustainable fashion, upcycling and what it is. Before then, I knew I wanted to do fashion, I just didn't know the direction I wanted to go. But after learning about the movement, I decided to continue and be intentional about what I had been doing."

Aladimma Uche recounts how AZACH came about

The 28-year-old who carved the brand name from his initials recounted how his cousins' unappreciation for the clothes he gave them pushed him into upcycling.

"Whenever I give my cousins clothes and they either did not wear it or turn ed them into rags, it would get me upset because these were clothes that I loved and they weren't being appreciated by my cousins. That was when the idea of upcycling came to me. So, instead of giving these clothes out, I'll take them to tailors and have them cut and join different clothes together to make something new."

Uche says that he would get compliments from his friends whenever he wore these self-created pieces. And when they learned that he had made them, they paid him to do the same for them.

"So I just thought, if my friends like it and are willing to pay, why not just turn it into a business?That was how the idea of AZACH came about."

My job almost took my life - Aladimma Uche recounts switching career paths

Despite the promise that AZACH held and his burning passion for fashion, Uche says he never really went full-scale with the business.

Running the brand on the side while in school, he took a break from it during his one-year mandatory service as part of the NYSC program.

The UniIlorin mechanical engineering graduate revived the brand afterwards, though as a side hustle as he was, at this point, working with an engineering firm in Lagos.

But the working conditions were not exactly favourable.

"My job was really hectic; it wanted to take my life. So it got to a point where the job no longer made sense to me. So, I thought since fashion is something I've been doing on the side, while in and after school, I decided that I had had enough of the job. So I said to myself, let me try this part and see if it will work out or not."

AZACH hopes to create awareness about the dangers of fast fashion on the environment

Speaking about the goal of AZACH, Uche says he hopes to create as much awareness on the adverse effects of the high consumption of fast fashion on the environment.

"We also want to create as many sustainable products as possible. So, it's not just about creating awareness but also creating products that help preach our message to the consumers."

Through the brand, Uche also hopes to create a positive impact in society. Despite being barely a year old (having officially launched in February), AZACH boasts of empowering five people with jobs.

"We are not up to a year and have already employed about three in-house and two freelance staff. So, to an extent, we are already creating an impact in our environment and hope to create more with this sustainable fashion movement."

Some challenges AZACH faces in the industry

With over 600 followers on Instagram, AZACH joins the pool of small businesses struggling to grow an online presence as well as reach their target market.

According to Uche, getting people's attention is one of the challenges the brand faces, as well as funding to run the business.

"It is hard because there are so many fashion brands out there, so you have to stand out, and even when you stand out, you have to capture their attention. And doing that is hard.

Also, getting funding is hard. Sales are not coming in as often to take care of running costs. Another thing is creating awareness and access to the market. Creating the product is not as difficult as pushing the product to where people will see it and buy it. Awareness and funding."

