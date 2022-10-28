Social media users have been going wild with reactions over a trending photo of a model on fashion brand Shein's website

Twitter user, @karmaxkarmm, shared a photo of a lady modelling a pair of tights with the aid of a dispenser bottle

The method of showing the stretchiness of the tights seems to have amused quite a lot of people

While most clothing brands often work with models of different sizes for accurate representation, there are those who like to get creative with the adverts.

Shein, a Chinese online fast fashion retailer, recently got the internet buzzing with reactions over how they modelled a pair of skin tights in a plus-size version.

The model with dispenser bottle. Credit: @karmaxkarmm

Source: Twitter

Twitter user, @karmaxkarmm, got people cracking up - and some stunned - when she posted a screenshot of the model in the tights.

Perhaps, in a bid to show the elasticity of the product, they had the model share the tights with a water dispenser bottle.

Check it out below:

@LSosavelii revealed that the photo was taken down and replaced with one of a model wearing black tights with both hands inside them and stretched.

Check it out below:

Social media users react to Shein's plus size tights advert

agirlhas3names:

"They are trying to say it can stretches v.v.v well."

forevermirys:

" I’ve got to give it to them, a point has been made "

thelilylawrence:

"I’ll buy it though."

benhilly567

"That’s a plus size model though."

anythingforchinelo:

"If we’re being fr, that IS a plus size model and clearly they’re trying to show the stretch capacity (in a strange way, but still lol)."

samuella__d:

"Marketing being as cheap as the products."

borsydoh:

" I think it’s the stretch they re selling?"

simplymesimplyb:

"Some people are that size and their stomachs are that wide believe it or not."

kellysmenstores:

"They’re letting you know it stretches and it’s durable .

@Vmpyrdoll:

"Like jeees, Thanks cuz I was worried about where to put my large industrial water cooler dispenser. me and the dehydrated babes are forever greatful."

