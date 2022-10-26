Ghanaian teenage style influencer, Saud, celebrated her birthday over the weekend in magnificent dresses

The pretty plus-size teenager has become an instant social media celebrity with her flawless makeup looks and hairstyles

Many Ghanaians have commented on her videos sending her good wishes as she marks her 16th birthday

Ghanaian style influencer and birthday girl, Saud nearly broke the internet with photos from her extravagant birthday party shared online.

Dazzling photos of the 16-year-old celebrant, Saud styled by Aboagye clothing. @aboagyeclothing

Top event vendors, such as the all-men catering company, were employed to serve the guests at the sixteen-year-old birthday party.

Many social media users have sent well wishes to the pretty plus-size girl who has won their hearts with her dance moves and elegant wardrobe collection for the event.

Legit.ng shares five stunning photos of the birthday girl, Saud, in custom-made dresses that many brides-to-be can take inspiration for their big day.

1. Saud in red dress

The pretty birthday girl, Saud looked absolutely gorgeous in a red off-shoulder gown for her birthday photoshoot. The corseted lace dress was designed with pearls to match her hair accessories.

2. Suad in purple corset dress

The plus-size beauty changed into another beaded purple dress.

This corset dress is a blend of lace and plain fabric accessorized with unique sequins to create a stunning look.

Saud gave us the barbie girl inspired hairstyle look with this ponytail.

3. Suad slays in a golden look

The birthday girl, Saud, gave brides to be awesome style tips with their golden girl look. The young style influencer has a lover of the corset dress trend, as seen in most of her pictures.

Saud looked regal in a stunning, floor-sweeping gown that showed off her curves. The makeup artiste did an amazing job with the face beat, eyebrows, and contouring.

4. Suad dazzles in a deep blue ensemble

The pretty plus-size woman dazzled in a shiny blue dress as she showed off her expensive jewellery in this photo.

Saud rocked a long lustrous hairstyle while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Photo of Suad Credit: @like_a_lady_makeover

5. Suad in white

For this final look, she donned a short-sleeved dress with studded embellishments.

The look featured a side belt which accentuated her waist. For her face, she rocked natural makeup and packed her hair in a low bun.

Birthday girl, Saud looks gorgeous in a white dress. @like_a_lady_makeover

We have seen a lot of celebrities in white dresses this year but Saud's look is simply elegant. Indeed simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

