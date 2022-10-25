An online company is offering horse lovers and keepers a chance to make their horses rock designer shoes

Horse Kicks prides itself as a pioneer online footwear shop that exclusively deals in designer horseshoes

Some designer shoes closely resemble Air Jordans and Yeezys and will set back a customer over half a million shillings to buy

A company has chosen to bring style into the horse's world by creating designer footwear.

A company is designing sneakers for horses that cost KSh 606,000. Photo: Horse Kicks.

Source: UGC

Horse kicks

The sneakers are being designed by a Kentucky-based company that will charge its clients N2.1 million ($5,000) for the complete set of horse shoes.

Horse Kicks, the company behind the idea, prides itself in being one of the pioneer online shoes exclusively dealing in horse footwear.

According to New York Post, Horse Kicks has a line of classy brands such as Yeezys and Air Jordans.

The designer brands sell at N524,400 ($1,200) per hoof for the equestrian, with the shoe designer Marcus Floyd saying:

“These are wearable art designed over a medical horse boot and covered with repurposed sneakers."

The shoes will be auctioned and ten percent of the proceeds from the funds raised will be channeled to charity.

