A trending video of a man getting his hair dyed by a stylist has left many internet users buzzing with reactions

In the video reported by comic blogger @Krakshq, the hairstylist is seen using triangular math rulers to get the dye in

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their funny thoughts

When it comes to people taking pride in their line of work, it appears there are those who sometimes tend to go overboard in terms of professionalism. And this is reflected in a video currently making waves on social media.

Photos show hairstylist dyeing a client's hair. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the now-trending video, a man is seen getting his hair dyed by a stylist.

However, the stylist doesn't do things the regular way, as he is seen using a triangular math ruler to get the dye in neatly, giving the client sharp sideburns.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react to video of man getting hair dye

nnas_ali:

"The guy just de think about life while under this pressure."

_king_debbie:

"Ohhh okay... so this was why they made us draw all this unnecessary stuff in math class that time?"

k.elly.johnson:

"Worst part en go baff, everything go wipe commot."

boyeagbayewa:

"Structural drawing CEC 401."

_.yehoshuah._:

"He dey use his Technical Drawing knowledge on the hair."

inobii:

"The things in our mathset are finally useful."

krakshq:

"When an engineering student starts a side hustle."

diana_mofa:

"Na now I know the use of these things."

twenty_six_summer:

"Them dey do architectural work for him head."

zahrahstores:

"Trigonometry in hair styling."

"She can never smile": Reactions trail video of lady sporting very tight hairstyle

A lady's decision to opt for a tightly braided hairstyle has left many social media users concerned and some others amused.

In a video reposted by @krakshq, a lady is seen sitting in what appears to be a salon, showing off her newly done hair.

The hairstyle featured a couple of side cornrows which pour out into a curly afro look. While the style may be fancy, the nature of the tightness seems to have left many people concerned.

Source: Legit.ng