A Tiktok user identified as @bambipearls17 has taken to the platform to share her experience with a fashion designer

In a video, she posted a photo of the bejewelled mini dress she wanted and then another photo of what she got

Several social media users have reacted with mixed feelings, stating that the recreation wasn't as bad as she made it seem

Another person has fallen victim to the popular 'What I ordered versus what I got' fiasco, but it appears not everyone agrees that this is the case.

Identified as @bambipearls17 on Tiktok, she posted a video which showed photos of a dress she wanted and what she got instead.

Photos show what she wanted and what she got. Credit: @bambipearls17 (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

She had paid a fashion designer the sum of N250,000 to replicate a heavily bejewelled mini dress featuring a choker neckline.

However, it appears she was not pleased with the result, which slightly differed from the original in terms of how much embellishments were done on it.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to dress recreation with mixed feelings

zoe.fashion.hub:

"Wearing the clothe will make it easier for us to understand the problem...."

gylliananthonette:

"Honestly some of these clothes posted online were taken by professional photographers and well edited ..if this same clothe she is complaining about was put on a mannequin too and well edited it would be looking peng ..But she should have worn it so some of understands the problem with the clothes."

tutuabbey:

"If you had 250k, why you no go find the original designer ? Lol."

hairvilleng:

"I dont understand the problem. Because comparing an edited picture on a mannequin to a cloth on the bed isnt fair comparism at all to me."

jefenzer_fashions:

"Tbh the dress looks nice. Fitting is the main main we didn't see that so we can fully judge. Beading looks expensive too so maybe that's where most of the money went to. "

