Following the burial ceremony of Don Jazzy's mother, there have been a lot of buzz about the guests in attendance

With numerous celebrities turning up in the uniform look, the nature of their styles has left people concerned

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some reactions from people who were for and against their style choices

The funeral ceremony for Don Jazzy's mother was more of a celebration of life which saw numerous guests in attendance.

Most of the celebrities spotted at the event were dressed in unique and head-turning styles.

Photos show celebrities dressed for the event. Credit: @esther_biade, @diiadem and @ericanlewedim

The event undoubtedly had some fashion moments, from dramatic openings on their dresses to plunging necklines.

However, not everyone is impressed with the nature of the styles chosen for the event, which - at the core of everything - was a burial ceremony.

Twitter user, @Aunty_Les, tweeted about the looks, pointing out the styles most celebrities wore for the burial.

In her words:

"Celebs really used ankara to sew thigh high slits and corsets for a funeral."

See post below:

Social media users share thoughts

While many people thought the styles inappropriate for a burial event, there were those who saw nothing wrong with it, stating that the event was more of a celebration than a sombre event.

Check out some responses below:

@ThisMide_:

"Nigerians celebs will claim fashion influencer but don’t know where to wear a particular outfit to. Lool."

@tolu_fakoya:

"After seeing what they wore to Tiwa’s dad funeral I knew the whole nonsense has come to stay."

@Bibiloveslife:

"But normally in this part of the world both old and young dress really well at funerals (the ones where an old person died) it’s always been happening lmao."

@vanniebee_:

"They said it’s a celebration of life."

@JoyWott:

"Nigerian "celebrities" really do not know how to dress to occasion. To them everything goes."

@_EmmyGeiger:

"There is something we were all taught in School till date is still been taught in School and is dress code and the type of the dress to wear in an occasion. Like for Wedding party there is a clothes you can wear, Traditional wedding has is own, Funeral has is own."

@Svelte_a_eesha:

"I mean it’s a funeral, it doesn’t have to be all glammed up every time. Tone it down, a classical Iro and buba maybe ‍♀️. No difference between a wedding and a funeral anymore."

