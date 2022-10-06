A video is currently trending on social media as it shows an Asian man dancing while trying on different wigs

The pixie cut wigs which were hung on his white t-shirt were, one by one, placed on his head, giving him a different look

Several social media users who watched the now-viral clip were left amused and took to the comment section to share thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While women have dominated the wig market for the longest time, many men are proving that they certainly know their onions when it comes to pulling off different looks with wigs.

This appears to be the case for an Asian man who has since gone viral on social media.

Photos show the man trying on different wigs. Credit: @africaninspiredfashion

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @africaninspiredfashion, the man was seen with his wigs stuck to his white t-shirt.

As he sang along to the song in the video, he picked and tried on the wigs, one after the other, each giving him a different look from a gentleman to a punk rocker.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the hilarious video below:

Social media users share thoughts on man's wig collection in funny video

ivy_queen0009:

"Wait until he forgets what wig he met me with."

lehlogonolo_mamatheboys:

"They all suit him."

soniatuebi:

"It's the Rihana wig for me."

slimschofield:

"They look good tho lol."

adventure25568:

"I like it. It builds men's confidence."

moeponipakkies:

" sir is bringing OPTIONS. A hairstyle for every occasion."

saljays_book_shop:

"Eiiishhhh……men are computing with us now."

michael_brown_aim_:

"Awww I need one of does."

beverley.lindo61:

"They suit him, make him look younger."

Lady with no front hair installs micro braids

Despite the damages some braided hairstyles cause to hair, it appears that the 'drip' is much more important than hair loss for some people.

This is most likely the case for a lady who is currently the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media which saw her getting a hair upgrade.

In the video, the woman who sports natural hair severely lacking in the front area goes on to install micro braids, popularly known as 'million braids'.

Source: Legit.ng