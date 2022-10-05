Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over her latest photos

In the new pictures, the curvaceous singer poses for several snapshots in a figure-hugging backless dress

Several fans have taken to her social media page to share their thoughts about her look, most of whom showered her compliments

Temilade Openiyi who is popularly known as Tems is one talented musician who keeps fans enthralled with her music as well as her beauty.

The curvaceous music sensation recently got fans buzzing with excitement over her recent photo uploads.

Photos show Tems in all black and then in a white dress. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram post which she also posted on her official Twitter account, the Rebel singer posed in a long-sleeved figure-hugging maxi dress.

The stunning white number featured a high neck and backless cut which flattered her curvaceous body.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users shower Tems with compliments over new photos

i_m_geejay:

"hey hey snow white."

fay.okemi:

"Seems she's about to release an album..."

flackobreezy_:

"WHITE ANGEL."

adanne_precious:

"Hot like a bomb."

lidikeniagabriel:

"So gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️"

