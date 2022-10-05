Nigerian media personality, Toolz, recently took to her Instagram page to take a swipe at Kanye West Yeezy brand

In an Instastory post, the On-Air personality described the billionaire rapper/business mogul as an idiot, and Yeezy, as ugly

This comes shortly after the Donda rapper caused a ruckus online after he was spotted wearing an 'White Lives Matter' shirt at his fashion show

Tolu Oniru who is popularly known by her radio name, Toolz, recently got a few things off her chest concerning American rapper and businessman, Kanye West.

And they were not nice.

In a recent Instagram Story post, the media personality tagged the billionaire fashion mogul as an idiot, going further to state that all fashion pieces from his brand, Yeezy, are ugly.

See screenshot below:

Photos show Tooz, her writeup and Kanye West. Credit: @toolzo (Instagram), Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Undoubtedly, Toolz's scalding remarks has something to do with West's decision to wear an 'White Lives Matter' hoodie at his recent Yeezy show which got a lot of people - especially blacks - pique.

"Bro switched sides": Kanye West breaks internet, US rapper rocks White Lives Matter hoodie

Kanye West recently made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A pic of the US rapper rocking a White Lives Matter hoodie has surfaced on social media.

The billionaire's behaviour has rubbed the Black Lives Matter movement supporters the wrong way.

RapTV took to Twitter on Monday night, October 3, and posted the pic on their timeline. RapTV captioned the snap:

"Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie??"

Jaden Smith leaves Kanye West's show after White Lives Matter hoodie drama, fans react: "I'm right with Jaden"

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith left Kanye West's fashion show as soon as the White Lives Matter shirts came out. Snaps of the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker rocking the White Lives Matter hoodie is trending on social media.

Jaden, who was one of the guests, decided to leave the venue after the US rapper debuted the White Lives Matter shirts.

Jaden Smith took to Twitter to share that he walked away from the show because he's not feeling Kanye West's message.

