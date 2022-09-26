The spring 2023 collection showcase was a different one for the designer brand Gucci as well as the spectators that gathered to watch

The brand's creative director, Alessandro Michele, decided to honour his 'twin moms' by gracing the runway with identical twins

While models walked on one side, a centre divider lifted to show an exact replica of the same model in the same outfit and they united, holding hands

Tagged the Gucci Twinsburg fashion show, the Spring 2023 runway was a sight to behold as 68 pairs of identical twins walked the runway.

Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele's mum, had a twin sister and growing up, his world was perfectly double and doubled.

Gucci twin models walk the runway at Twinsburg fashion show Photo credit: @gucci

Michele decided to explore the idea of dual but similar personalities in his latest fashion show for the house.

Twins hold hands on the runway

The twins in matching fits from head to toe walked different runways divided by a wall of portraits, and for the finale, the divider lifted and the models held hands for a final walk.

"With a fascination for asymmetrical reciprocity, Alessandro Michele revealed his latest collection for the House across two runways, each a reflection of the other. In his notes on the show, the Creative Director writes, “As if by magic, clothes duplicate. They seem to lose their status of singularity. The effect is alienating and ambiguous. Almost a rift in the idea of identity, and then, the revelation: the same clothes emanate different qualities on seemingly identical bodies. Fashion, after all, lives on serial multiplications that don’t hamper the most genuine expression of every possible individuality.”

See posts below:

The identical twins all looked dazzling in their outfits.

The models were spotted carrying a shoulder bag.

Reactions to the Gucci Twinsburg

nouriflayhan:

"This is genius "

ahlam_bakhoor_fragrances:

"It’s the diversity for me different ethnicity."

shanty_couture:

"Creativity "

jeromelamaar:

"Wow. I’m not a twin but I am so close to my siblings. It made me think of them and I found myself crying. great job."

uniquevintagethreadz:

"I live in Twinsburg, we literally just had a Twins Day festival last month. My mind is blown! "

ifeoluwalayo23:

"So Brilliant."

