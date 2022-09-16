A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after a video of her surfaced in which she sported a loud makeup

The video sees the woman at what appears to be an owambe function, wearing a red gele and a heavily contoured face

Several internet users have reacted to the trending clip with amusement as some have questioned the makeup artist's motive

Owambe parties often see elaborately dressed people turning heads and sparking conversation both on and offline.

However, there are those who know how to get people talking, but for the wrong reasons. In a video posted by Instablog, a woman is seen wearing loud makeup.

The video which appears to have been recorded at an owambe party, sees the woman's face heavily contoured with a shiny bronzer.

Social media users react to woman's makeup

the.estherrr:

"Some make up artist no fit die well."

domingo_loso:

"Makeup wey fit breakup relationship."

basketscratesng:

"The contour is contouring."

cam.illee_xx:

"Why I go leave my mama make she leave house looking like this?"

_oyiza:

"Make them arrest the make up artist."

ugo_____mma:

"Mama na tiktoker."

youngshaggii:

"Some makeup artist no go make heaven."

ukaypeters:

"The person when paint this woman face no go make heaven. see as she put shine shine for her forehead."

officiial_mrsix:

"Make una leave my mum alone, our mother will be like how will I pay 8k for makeup I can do it myself. Outcome."

Source: Legit.ng