The creativity of a gorgeous disabled young woman has recently become the talk of many on social media

In a video, she was captured fixing a ponytail hairstyle for a client and netizens who saw the post have had a lot to say since then

@luxuryfashionbyprincess commented: "Meanwhile some people with full hands are on the internet lazing around looking for a sudden miracle .smh kudos lady you are blessed"

A physically challenged hairdresser has impressed many on social media after a video of a hairstyle she did for a lady surfaced online.

Hairstylist with her client, photo of a client Photo credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @bcrworldwide had the driven lady busily fixing a ponytail hairstyle for a client.

Many social media users who saw the post did not hesitate to express how impressed they are with the lady's job. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 likes with over 70 comments.

Some of the heartwarming comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh:

@freshflowersbyolive01 commented:

Good morning if somone knows where she is they can check up on her if she dosent have a store let’s all move as 1 contribute whatever we have and help her have a store of her own for people to come into her place . She is a good motivation for people like her . #No Excuse#❤️

@uzoamaka_ogeah asked;

Now, what is my excuse????? ❤️❤️❤️

@madlynacooper replied:

Very impressive and determined girl keep it up ❤️

From @anihobinna:

Baby girl you're complete ❤️ God bless your hand work. ✋️

@luxuryfashionbyprincess commented:

@mami_chile said:

Our very own baby girl from Zambia

Watch the full video linked;

Source: YEN.com.gh