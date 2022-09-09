Asoebi styles continue to evolve, and many fashion lovers have been spotted in attention-commanding ensembles

From corset bodices to illusion necklines, the list is endless when it comes to asoebi fashion of the present era

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how ten beautiful ladies rocked some dresses that are pure asoebi style goals

In Nigeria, every weekend promises the thrill of parties, be it weddings, birthdays or even celebrating the success of a previously thrown party (yep, that's a thing).

And with these events come the unwitting fashion show that the presence of stylishly dressed guests often presents.

Photos show ladies in different asoebi styles. Credit: @vanz_luxury, @diane.russet, @wemasepetu and @zeebah.signature

Source: Instagram

More ladies are getting creative and even daring with their asoebi styles, which is interesting to see.

Check out ten asoebi style picks of the week:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Look 1

The ivory beauty dazzled in a turquoise blue dress which featured a beautiful tulle gathered around the hips.

Look 2

Big Brother Naija star Diane came through looking like a true owambe queen in this corset number that did justice to her curves.

Look 3

Media personality Toke Makinwa is another queen who knows how to slay in asoebi looks.

Here she sports an illusion off-shoulder dress with a corset top.

Look 4

Illusion necklines and exposed corsets seem to be the order of the day. Well, this curvaceous belle certainly got the memo.

Look 5

The sleeves on this dress, the neckline and the fabric used made this style one for the books!

Look 6

Jumpsuits asoebi are hot right now and opting for a black sequin fabric to make her own was the perfect choice for this ivory beauty.

Look 7

Chioma Goodhair is a boss when it comes to fashion and style. Here, she slayed in a sky blue ensemble with ruffles around the skirt and a gold embellished top.

Look 8

Lilac is always a looker, and this beautiful lady made sure to slay in her gorgeous vibrant dress with an illusion neckline, differently styled sleeves and a heavily bejewelled design.

Look 9

The ebony beauty posed for some photos in this stunning dress which featured an exposed corset bodice, a cute bow and a side draping.

Look 10

Designer Tolu Bally came through in this gorgeous red and beige number. The look featured a bold ruffle on one shoulder as well as a tulle side draping.

Reactions as wedding guest slays in corset look

The corset trend is far from fading out of style as we continue to see more people create jaw-dropping looks.

A wedding guest, identified as Peace Ginika, recently went viral on social media after photos of her in a green corset look surfaced online.

The photos saw her looking gorgeous in a green off-shoulder corset top which she paired with a furry skirt.

Source: Legit.ng