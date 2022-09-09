A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a lady getting a hair make-over at a salon

In the video, the lady is seen before getting the hairdo, and it shows a lack of front hair pushing her hairline inwards

While the braided hairstyle was neatly executed, social media users were more concerned about what could happen to her hair afterwards

Braided hairstyles may look pretty, but they aren't always the best when you're looking to protect your edges.

Well, it appears not everyone seems to mind as seen in a recent video which has since gone viral online.

Photos show the lady's before and after braided look. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by @nigerianbraids, a lady is seen with half-braided hair and a thorough lack of edges as her hairline has been pushed inwards.

However, by the time she is done getting her braids installed, the lack of edges is made less apparent with an interesting braiding technique that covered her edges - or lack of.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users express concern for lady's front hair

detunmii:

"I think she should stop."

feddy_aura:

"Can she stop ruining the remaining hair?"

mssovina:

"This is exactlyyyy why her edges took a permanent vacation in Mexico."

blissfulbedding.ng:

"I'm feeling pains on your behalf."

pamula96:

"But when she takes it out the whole scalp will be like the front.. ‍♀️"

chee_nmah:

"It's not by force to make hair nauuu."

__prettyesty:

"Abeg it’s too tight! She won’t be able to sleep well for two days!"

gozzigoz:

"Please allow the hair rest!!!"

queenkelz19:

"This hair needs a break from all that tension."

african_virologist:

"Na wetin cut the hair be this."

ineedtherapy:

"Oh no, she gonna lose what hair she has left."

Reactions as lady shows how she achieved ponytail with short hair

If you think your hair is too short for a ponytail style, you obviously don't dream big enough.

Instagram user @simply__annica recently got people cracking up with laughter after she posted a hair tutorial online.

In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen brushing her short hair upwards, proceeding to use what appears to be hairspray on the kinky hair.

Source: Legit.ng