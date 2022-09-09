Queen Elizabeth ruled for many years as a monarch and within this period, rocked some impressive looks

The Queen made sure she tried out every shade in the colour chart, from canary yellow to lime green, fuchsia and navy blue

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at ten memorable times Queen Elizabeth sported some stylish hats

Since her accession to the throne at the age of 25, Queen Elizabeth II sported some interesting ensembles and, most notably, the colourful hats she paired with her outfits.

For every outfit she donned, the Queen always made sure it came with a matching hat that featured floral accents.

Queen Elizabeth in different colours of hats. Credit: Chris Jackson, Getty, Max Mumby

Source: Getty Images

Check them out below:

1. Queen Elizabeth in yellow

She attended to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project at Paddington Station, in London, in a vibrant yellow look. The hat had a touch of blue rose.

2. Queen Elizabeth in blue

Here, the Queen sported a sky blue ensemble featuring blue flowers on her hat.

3. Queen Elizabeth in purple

In a vibrant purple look, the Queen opened the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals on February 19, 2020

4. Queen Elizabeth in orange

She wore a vibrant shade of orange as she attended the Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace.

5. Queen Elizabeth in green

She attended the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland sporting a hat and dress coat in a deep shade of green.

6. Queen Elizabeth in red

The Queen wore a deep shade of red with a hat embellished with black and red feathers.

7. In lilac

This look was a bit different from her popular choices as the lilac hat - which matched her outfit as always - sported no floral embellishment.

8. Queen Elizabeth in maroon

She wore a less vibrant colour during a visit to the headquarters of MI5 at Thames House on February 25, 2020, in London, England.

9. Queen Elizabeth in pink

For the inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion at the gates of Balmoral Castle, she stepped out in a vibrant pink look.

10. In lime green

Here, the queen sported a stylish green ensemble as she attended the "Royal Windsor Cup" final at the "Guards Polo Club" in Egham, England.

Royal glamour: Queen Elizabeth's 10 most iconic fashion looks of all time

Queen Elizabeth's style exuded sophistication and grace, and had been a constant over the years.

Whether in print dresses or solid colours, the Queen always made sure to keep her statement-making looks up-to-date and fresh.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at ten memorable times the Queen rocked some impressive outfits

