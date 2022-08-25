A lady recently shared her hilarious albeit disappointing experience with a tailor who left her unsatisfied

In the post shared by blogger, @asoebibella, the lady can be seen standing in the pink dress she got, which appears ill-fitted

The post has sparked funny reactions from social media, some of whom questioned how much was paid for the dress

It's raining tailor-made 'breakfasts' and yet another person has been served generously.

Fashion blogger, @asoebibella, recently left social media users cracking up with laughter after photos of what a lady wanted and what she got surfaced online.

The original design featured ruffle puffy sleeves and an illusion neckline in the photo collage. However, what the lady got was a laughable imitation of the design.

Check it out below:

Social media users react

harshe_targe:

"E me hallelujah . I'm sorry but please before you give out your dresses to any tailor, talk to them. Ask questions be sure they understand the design, check out their previous jobs I'm saying this as a fashion designer to my colleagues, if you can't deliver please don't accept the job or give it to a designer that can do it for you. You don't have to make that money and flop and loose many other customers later. Pay someone else to make it for you and learn from them. Let's say the customer doesn't want to pay for applique, what about the lower bodice. That's not a mermaid silhouette na it looks like aso adura. Abeg I've said enough "

ochuwaamakhabi:

"She should use belt to tighten it....the fitting will come out...."

asoebilounge:

"And her fabric is so beautiful Pele mai dia."

engr.pookie:

"Aunty comot that cap fess! shine teeth, cross your legs, put your hand on your waist fess, let’s see something."

emmiesbeautystore:

"I’m sorry but it looks like garment . I’m sure with some fittings here and there, it will look better."

pam_isikima:

"Na only few tailors go make heaven.What is this."

