A video of a lady showing off her extra long and unique nails in a kitchen has sparked mixed reactions online

In the video, the lady who sports a fork-shape nail can be seen using it to mix a pot of egusi for her boyfriend

The video, which has since gone viral, has left social media users buzzing with disgust and shock

The trend of extra-long nails continues to cause controversy on social media. Yet another fashionable diva has left tongues wagging online.

In a video posted by Instablog, a lady recorded herself showing off her extra long and bedazzled nails, with one carrying a fork-like shape.

She proceeds to mix a pot of egusi soup with the fork nail, explaining that her boyfriend came over with his friends to eat.

Check out the photo below:

One of the nails was shaped like a fork. Credit: Rob Lewine, @instablog9ja (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

Nails video spark mixed reactions online

While some attributed the nails to mental illness, others called it disgusting.

Check out some comments below:

aleezahsskincare:

"This is slightly disgusting when I think of all the other things fingers are used for lol."

xlyteofficial:

"Pele o. Wolverine Olowoshibi "

afrodancefreak_kaycee:

"The absence of sense "

callmedamy:

"This one just dey stress herself."

amber____mama_rose:

"Wetin be all this rubb!sh!!!"

real.elenarae:

" na why I no dy eat for anybody house .."

jaylankie22:

"I’m not eating that food with all those beads and stones on the nails. Ain’t having those stuffs in my food!"

ms_testimony:

"Na so person son go take dey chop nonsense."

doush_grey:

"That’s the hand they use to clean bum bum … God abeg."

soft_millionaire:

"Disturbing and disgusting ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

mz_chibugo:

"A queen and more. Werey."

