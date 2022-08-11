Nikah, which is the main ritual in a Muslim wedding, is one of the most beautiful and aesthetic cultural ceremonies

For their special day, Muslim brides clad in gorgeous dresses look divine and graceful as they make things official with their heartthrob

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five drop-dead gorgeous wedding dresses that can serve as inspirations for intending brides

Just because you have to keep things covered up as a Muslim bride doesn't mean you have to go for drab wear.

Muslim wedding dresses combine subtlety with glamour, gorgeousness with grace, tradition with style!

Some Muslim wedding inspirations.

Source: Instagram

If you're planning on getting married soon and are still unsure of what look to opt for, for your special day, Legit.ng has you covered.

Check out a list of five wedding dresses to draw inspiration from:

Look 1

This intricately designed lace and sheer dress is tailored to perfection on the bride's body. It features long sleeves with a long train.

She paired the look with a turban and a catheral-like veil to give the look a regal touch.

Look 2

Talk about pristine bridal look! Here, the bride donned an off-shoulder long sleeve dress. She paired the form-fitted dress with an overskirt that flowed all the way to the floor.

She sported a cathedral veil that flowed all the way to the floor.

Look 3

Overskirts are hot right now and you don't always have to go for the bulky option.

This bride sported a Queen Anne neckline dress with long fitted sleeves. She rocked a turban and added some edginess with a birdcage fascinator.

For the bridal glam, she wore an oveskirt made of what appears to organza.

Look 4

For a simple yet gorgeous look, then this is for you! Here, the bride donned a fitted mermaid dress with a high v-neck.

She paired it with a turban and a long veil.

Look 5

For the final look, this bride sported a classy lace mermaid dress with an illusion lacey neckline and double sleeves.

The beautiful lady kept things chic and simple with a silok turban wrap and sported no veil.

Muslim bridal wear has undergone a long process of evolution since the last century and we love how these modern brides are rocking them!

