A lady from Scotland isn’t allowing the price of her wedding dresses to dictate how awesome her wedding will be

Katie Louise Rice says she is very happy with the two stylish dresses that she purchased online from Shein for a total of £55 (around N27,000)

The bride-to-be says that she had previously bought a wedding dress at a bridal shop for £800 (N398,512) but wishes that she had looked around for more cool options

Weddings are often quite expensive, with brides super stressed and running from one dress shop to another to secure the perfect gown for their special day.

But one lady from Scotland isn’t allowing the price of the garments that she chooses to determine how lovely she looks or how much fun she has.

She bagged two lovely dresses for a total of £55 (about N27,000).

Speaking to Women24, Katie Louise Rice, who will be getting married in September, said that she initially selected a gown from a bridal store valued at £800 (N398,512).

But after she saw how good her future mother-in-law looked in a dress from Shein, she decided to go online shopping and fell in love with two unique white dresses that suited her perfectly:

"My dress from the bridal store is my ‘traditional’ ceremony dress but it's very heavy, and I wanted to try to find something lighter for my reception.”

In the evening, Katie will wear a flattering off-the-shoulder double-layered dress that is more comfortable.

The bride-to-be advises ladies to shop around before choosing their wedding gowns and to take their bridesmaids along to make the day extra memorable:

"I kind of wish now I had tried the ‘cheaper’ dresses first, then moved on to the bridal shops."

Bride leaves peeps dumbfounded as she spends only $8 on her wedding dress bought at a thrift store

In a similar story by Legit.ng, a beautiful lady shared where and how she found the perfect wedding dress at a dumbfounding low price.

In a video, TikTok user Jillian (@jilly_lynch) shared items purchased at a thrift store. These included her wedding dress and matching shoes as she tries to figure out how she would style the items on the day.

The dress went for a mind-boggling N1,573 ($3.75), and her shoes went for N3,356 ($8), which comes to a total of about N4,929.

