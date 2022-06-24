A beautiful lady shared where and how she found the perfect wedding dress at a dumbfounding low price

TikTok user Jillian shared a video of the items and revealed that she got her dress at a thrift shop which cost about N1,573

Her entire look came to about N4,929 and netizens were left both amazed at her bargain and final look

Your wedding dress serves as a reminder for that special day, the day of your dreams.

This explains why most brides spend a lot of time and money finding their perfect wedding dress for the perfect wedding.

A bride stunned netizens all over the world when she disclosed how much she spent on her wedding dress.

A lady gave the term bride on a budget a whole new meaning. Image: @jilly_lynch/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, TikTok user Jillian (@jilly_lynch) did not break the bank on her big day.

In a video, she shared items purchased at a thrift store. These included her wedding dress and matching shoes as she tries to figure out how she would style the items on the day.

The dress went for a mind-boggling N1,573 ($3.75) and her shoes went for N3,356 ($8) which comes to a total of about N4,929.

In another video posted on the big day, she is seen rocking the stunning gown and we have to admit this, Jillian was a beautiful bride!

She did clarify that she had alterations done on the garment:

“Lols for people asking, alterations came to $121.75 (N51,000) total. But I don’t think brides usually include that when saying how much their dress cost...”

Social media users responded to the post in amazement:

mosaicmaker22 replied:

“It is perfection. And no, brides don’t usually add in alterations when they say what a dress cost. Either way...very good deal!”

SoManyPatterns wrote:

“Congratulations!!I hope you had a lovely, relaxing day.”

RaeRaeinSoyo responded:

“And I thought I was saving when I bought my designer dress at a sample sale KSh 117,780."

Britney Bentick reacted:

“You look so beautiful!”

Logo commented:

“Literally ate. The plate, the chair, the table, the chef, the restaurant, the city block, the state.”

