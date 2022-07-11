Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has taken to social media to share a new photo of herself in an interesting design

The mother of one donned a beige tiered ballgown, admitting in the caption that the look is a rare look

Meanwhile, actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Adekaz shared photos in honour of the Eid celebration

Adesua Etomi is one talented actress whose style is more on the minimalist side of the spectrum.

However, every once in a while, she reminds fans just how fashionable she can get, be it in simple styles or regal ones.

The actress shared the photo online. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share a new photo of herself looking exquisite in a ballgown.

The beige tiered number featured off-shoulder sleeves which stopped right around the elbows.

She sported a natural shade of makeup with a side-part wave honey blonde hair.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"A very rare sighting of me in a 'princess' dress."

Check out the look below:

