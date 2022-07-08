Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was among the star guests in attendance at the recent Fendi launch

The Water & Garri crooner was captured on camera posing for some photos with supermodel Winnie Harlow at a Fendi show in Paris

The fashion brands unveiled their Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection launch during Paris Fashion Week

Tiwa Savage has been serving major style goals on her trip to France, and we are loving it.

The music star was in attendance at the Fendi Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection launch, and her outfit was chic - as per usual!

The singer rocked a Fendi look for the show. Credit: Tiwa Savage, Winnie Harlow

Source: Instagram

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share photos of her sleek look to the event. In the snapshots, she donned a gorgeous sleeveless vest which she belted and paired with some straight pants.

With a jacket hanging over her shoulders, the singer looked totally elegant.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the photos below:

A video sighted by Legit.ng sees the music star posing for some snapshots with Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow.

The 27-year-old model looked effortlessly chic in cream trousers embellished with printed patterns and a strapless white corset-style top.

See the video below:

Tiwa Savage shares photos sporting N2.4m Fendi x Versace's Fendace ensemble

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who continues to prove that when it comes to rocking fashionable looks, she is a boss.

The singer, who is currently on tour in North America, performed to an excited audience dressed from head to bottom in an expensive designer ensemble - Fendace.

Fendace is the brainchild of Versace chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi couture and womenswear.

From pitch to runway: Eduardo Camavinga becomes first footballer to walk for Balenciaga

The fashion industry continues to solidify its luxury, ever-expanding relationship with football.

Just recently, Real Madrid’s midfield star boy, Eduardo Celmi Camavinga, became the first footballer to walk the runway for the fashion house, Balenciaga.

Having been chosen as one of the models by the prestigious brand, the French professional footballer swapped his usual clothes for Balenciaga's new season outfits during Demna Gvasalia's second fashion show for the brand.

Source: Legit.ng