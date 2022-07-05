Three ladies have come under fire on social media over their choices of asoebi styles for a wedding

In the video, the belles, which were three in number, showed off their thigh-high slit dresses with revealing necklines

Several internet users took to the comment section to express their displeasure over the styles which they deemed inappropriate

In a bid to slay at a wedding, three ladies went viral on social media over their asoebi styles.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @gele_by_mimi

In the video reposted by @asoebi_styles, the three ladies are see looking eye-catching in their uniform coloured lace asoebi ensembles.

With the styles featuring similar designs like dramatic front slits, plunging necklines and corset bodices, the ladies could pass for style twins.

Watch the video below:

"This is not stunning"

The video, which has since gone viral, left quite a number of people unimpressed as several netizens found their choices of styles to be too revealing.

Check out some comments below:

helenapresh:

"Why do people split asoebi styles"

giftekems:

"What is stuning about them??"

valerie_odebala_:

"This na dress again. Na nakedness be this. Dress the way you want to be address."

handmaids38:

"Una no go ever talk true. What is stunning about this? People forget that styling is beyond just body frame and standing, Are you comfortable? When you sit would you have to tilt in a certain way to breathe properly? Would you use the table cloths or your purse to cover the thigh high slits? It's not by standing and saying wow wow, can they sit and sit comfortably?!!!. Indecency is just tasking."

ogesmakeover:

"Why are you dragging it down no 3?..didn't know you pants will show before putting it on?"

chefchinonso:

"No need to drag the dress because that’s what you wanted to show us ur pant."

mzz_thelmabee:

"Which kind slit be this???"

enyogudnex:

"No dress like this come my wedding sha."

queenezinneisiraojie:

"Dear no. 3... you go kukuma naked.. why dragging d dress down nauuuu...?"

viekieyjohnsyn:

"They're not stunning, but naked.."

