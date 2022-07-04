A video of a woman getting her makeup done has gone viral on social media sparking mixed reactions online

In the video, the lady is seen sporting dark purple lips and red blush as the makeup artist does the finishing touches

While some internet users have defended the makeup artist's work, others have commented on the heaviness of the look

A Tiktok makeup video has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over the amount of makeup used on the woman's face.

The video has gone viral online. Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

In the video, a supposedly slight-skin lady is seen getting a face beat.

However, the heaviness of the makeup is what seems to have made the video go viral. Not only are her lips a deep shade of purple, but her blush is also prominent against the heavy-set foundation and powder.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to makeup video

dynamicposh:

"Can’t even see her nose except the two holes lawd have mercy."

lifeofboujie.b:

"This is painting not make up "

gloriaxnate:

"HELL NO."

stellakbu:

"This is for photoshoot you have to go extra for the picture to come out "

diollyberry:

"It’s called Makeup, that’s someone’s livelihood. So we should respect it. Why not give her money to go for upgrade instead of saying “what a life”. We will be fine one day finally."

miz_faith__:

"The makeup is actually not bad. Y’all should stop ruining people’s work abeg. Have you thought of how she’ll feel after seeing this?"

Source: Legit.ng