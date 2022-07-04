Video of Lady Getting Her Face Made Up Leaves Internet Users With Mixed Feelings
- A video of a woman getting her makeup done has gone viral on social media sparking mixed reactions online
- In the video, the lady is seen sporting dark purple lips and red blush as the makeup artist does the finishing touches
- While some internet users have defended the makeup artist's work, others have commented on the heaviness of the look
A Tiktok makeup video has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over the amount of makeup used on the woman's face.
In the video, a supposedly slight-skin lady is seen getting a face beat.
However, the heaviness of the makeup is what seems to have made the video go viral. Not only are her lips a deep shade of purple, but her blush is also prominent against the heavy-set foundation and powder.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to makeup video
dynamicposh:
"Can’t even see her nose except the two holes lawd have mercy."
lifeofboujie.b:
"This is painting not make up "
gloriaxnate:
"HELL NO."
stellakbu:
"This is for photoshoot you have to go extra for the picture to come out "
diollyberry:
"It’s called Makeup, that’s someone’s livelihood. So we should respect it. Why not give her money to go for upgrade instead of saying “what a life”. We will be fine one day finally."
miz_faith__:
"The makeup is actually not bad. Y’all should stop ruining people’s work abeg. Have you thought of how she’ll feel after seeing this?"
