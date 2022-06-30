When it comes to slaying in perfectly-done makeup, not every person tends to get things right especially with shade and application

With dark-skinned women, there are certain things that must be considered when applying colours to one's face

In this article, a professional makeup artist shares some important things to consider in the application of makeup as a dark-skinned woman

Makeup should feel like a second skin and not a mask that anyone can spot from miles away.

This is why understanding your skin, and the kinds of products that work for your shade is important.

Some important makeup tips for dark-skinned women. Credit: Beauty Agent Studio

Source: Getty Images

For dark-skinned women, there are important things to consider when applying makeup. To get better understanding, Legit.ng had a chat with a professional makeup artist, Usla BeautyHub, about some things to consider.

Check them out below:

1. Skin Prep

"Moisturise your face. Also matify oily areas."

The number one most important rule is to always moisturize your face before the application of makeup.

Moisturing does two things: it smoothes skin's surface for a more even foundation or concealer application and can even help makeup to stay on longer and it also helps keep your face hydrated.

For oily areas, mattify oily areas. Just because you've got oily skin, that doesn’t mean you have to forever forego makeup.

2. Foundation

"Know your undertone and use foundations in harmony with your skin tone."

An undertone is like your skin’s personal filter that every complexion product has to take into consideration because its tint will affect which colours compliment the skin.

According to Allure, there are several ways to determine undertones. A popular method is to look at the colour of one’s veins on the wrist; if they appear green, the skin’s undertone is golden or yellow, hence warm. If the veins instead appear blue, the skin’s undertone is pink or blue, hence cool.

3. Concealer

"Use warm shades of concealers preferably for your highlight."

For darker skin tones, peach, orange, and red work best because these shades neutralize purple and dark brown discolouration that women of colour experience, according to Byrdie.

4. Contour

"Use foundations or concealers darker than your skin tone to sculpt the face."

It is important to use darker concealer on your cheekbones and on the sides of your nose for definition and on your temples to sculpt.

It is recommended to use concealer palettes to contour and highlight because they generally have a broader range of shades to choose from.

5. Blush

"Dark/warm shades of pink, red or orange blushes."

Most colours look fabulous against dark skin so there's no need to shy away from them. However, go for warmer and deeper sides of the colour spectrum.

6. Lips

"Use brown/black lip liners to outline the lips before lipstick application, especially for a natural look."

Lipstick is a fun way to enhance your look and express your personal style, but applying it can be tricky.

Asides from getting that natural look, lining your lips can keep your lipstick in place and define the shape of your lips.

