A video of a nail tutorial has left several Nigerians amused over the material used in the getting the nail done

In the video, a groundnut shell is seen being attached to the nail before acrylic is applied to the hardback which is later smoothened

Several internet users have reacted to the video with amusement as some have shared thoughts about the art

With nail art, it appears there’s no limit to the materials artists are willing to use to get that unique look.

A video is currently trending on social media and it has to do with the beauty of groundnut shells on nails.

The clip sees the brown hardback getting glued to the nail before acrylic is then applied to it.

The nail tech proceeds to file the acrylic-covered down to fit with the shape of the nails. The end result sees a smooth and glossy-like nail with a red base.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

phemmypoko:

"All these Nails Electricians be doing the most. Sorry Technicians "

adaoguleru:

"The outcome is even ugly. That’s the painful part."

mss_veey:

"Carpenter no do pass like this"

the_rainmaker__1.0:

"Lmao, most people here don't appreciate creativity."

sexpleasurez_:

"This is so creative mehn!!! ❤️"

yemissola:

"What is the reason "

oluwatomisiin_:

"The outcome isn’t all that bad."

official_ae10:

"Nothing una no go use do nails. Very soon na person heart."

agbo_malcolm_adoks:

"People be seeing it's "ugly" until Tiwa Savage or Beyonce wears same stuff then everyone would copy it till it's so sickening. ‍♂️"

Video of lady eating with extralong nails sparks mixed reactions on social media

A video of a lady is currently making the rounds on social media and has received mixed reactions online.

The viral video sees her eating with some ridiculously long nails.

Perhaps in a bid to prove she could eat with the green/blue/red talons which appear over seven inches long, she is seen starting off the video by eating a banana.

She then proceeds to eat a plate of creamy pasta using a fork which she later abandons for her long nails.

