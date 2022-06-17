A video of a lady at a wedding ceremony has since gone viral on social media over her choice of outfit

According to the video, the lady dressed in the regal blue asoebi ensemble was at her cousin's wedding

Internet users have shared their various thoughts about whether or not she overdressed for the occasion

Over the past few years, there have been social media debates about how much is too much regarding wedding guest fashion.

While some people do not believe in guests outshining brides, there are those who see nothing wrong with looking extra for a wedding ceremony.

Yet another lady has since gone viral on social media for her choice of outfit at a wedding ceremony.

According to the caption in the video, the lady who was dressed in a blue 'George' attire with a corset bodice was attending her cousin's wedding.

The last part of the video sees the said cousin looking sublime in a gold monochrome ensemble.

Internet users share thoughts on wedding guest's look

Unlike other stories, many internet users saw nothing wrong with the lady's choice of outfit. Rather, they applauded her for representing the family in style.

Check out some comments below:

bosslady_hairline:

"Come correct or don’t come at all , love see it."

bukinoah:

"How my sister should look❤️❤️"

kassyliman:

"Oshey! it’s her family wedding, she needs to slay."

finestgina:

"You must come correct for me ❤️"

miss_uganze:

"Yes please love to see it, I don't mind my cousins, sisters, friends slaying like this to my wedding, biko let's lit the whole place up."

michelle_d_first:

"Her look is simple and very classy in this case if the bride no dress pass her na d bride I go blame."

smelldelicious.ng:

"The bride probably knows the kind of cousin she has"

cutest_18:

"If my bridesmaid and my cousins can't slay like this then i don't want them, proper hotness."

Asoebi lady outshines bride on traditional wedding day

For many brides, ensuring that they remain the cynosure of all eyes on their special day is one thing they try to achieve at all costs.

However, this is always the case - especially when the bride has some pretty fashionable (and perhaps less considerate) friends.

This appears to be the case for a bride who recently had her traditional wedding ceremony. While the celebration of love was the reason for the gathering, one of the asoebi ladies may have stolen the spotlight.

