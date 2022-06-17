Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, the CEO of Anjy Luminee Couture, has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter

The little girl, Anjola, turned a year older on Thursday, June 16, and her mother pulled all the stops for her birthday shoot

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at three different looks rocked by both mother and the birthday girl

If there is a list of celebrities who loves to don coordinating outfits with their mini-mes, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo is sure to be among the top proud mums.

The CEO of Luminee Couture recently had reasons to celebrate as her daughter, Anjola turned a year older on June 16.

The designer matched outfits with her daughter. Credit: @toniegrapher for @ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

In honour of her new age, the celebrity designer made matching outfits and the photos from their birthday shoot are totally adorable.

Below are three looks from their shoot

1. CEO Luminee and daughter in two-piece ankara set

In these photos, the ladies rocked green ankara sets featuring a strapless cute top and a wrap skirt.

For their hair, they kept things Afrocentric as well with their coordinating braids and afro hairstyles. They adorned their feet with beads and sported dramatic makeup.

2. CEO Luminee and daughter in silk dresses

The ladies came through with the elegance and a touch of edginess in their maxi silk dresses.

The ensembles both featured a patch around the bust area as well as a rectangular peplum, with exaggerated sleeves and matching headbands.

Here, they both wore their hair in low buns.

3. CEO Luminee and daughter in Burberry-ish ensembles

In the final photos, the mother and daughter posed in gorgeous Burberry-print dresses.

The form-fitted dresses featured side drapings with spirals around the shoulders. They sported matching headgears as well.

