The latest episode of the Big Brother Naija 2021 reunion show aired and the ladies sported some eye-popping ensembles

For the episode, the beautiful ladies of the Sine Ya Eyes edition opted for vintage albeit glamourous ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how Maria, Liquorose and seven other ladies turned up for the show

We love how the ladies of the 2021 Big Brother Naija edition have been slaying on the ongoing reunion show and it is not hard to see why.

The latest episode of the Shine Ya Eyes reunion show recently aired and the fashion moments witnessed were indeed buzzworthy.

The ladies came through in style. Credit: @theangeljbsmith, @liquorose, @thearinolao

Source: Instagram

Here are how eight ladies turned up for the latest episode:

1. Maria

The biracial beauty came through in a checkered set, giving off a strong vintage vibe.

The ensembles comprised of a long-sleeved mini dress that cinched her waist in a flattering look. It also came with a matching fascinator which he placed on her ringlet-ish curls.

The look was designed by @house_of_jarmaine.

2. Jackie B

The curvaceous star dazzled in a fierce red and black number. The ruffle dress featured a plunging illusion neckline and matching elbow-length gloves.

Jackie rocked a coordinating fascinator to go with the dress as well. Her look was designed by @nonnistics_.

3. JMK

The Shine Ya Eyes belle took 'vintage' pretty seriously and we love it! She donned an all-black ensemble designed by @easternstylist.

The off-shoulder velvet dress featured a sweetheart neckline and matching gloves as well as a black fascinator.

She accessorized with a three-strand pearl necklace and a brooch that matched her earrings.

4. Princess

Although she didn't post a photo of her full look, from the images shared on her Instagram page, it goes without saying that she killed it.

Princess opted for a retro look in a green sequin look and adorned her hands with black gloves and gold jewelry.

The look was put together by @moofastudio.

5. Liquorose

This top babe didn't just go vintage on us but did so in a glamorous style too!

Liquorose dazzled in an intricately designed asymmetric dress with fringe accents.

With wavy black hair and scarlet lips, Liquorose looked like she was born for the spotlight in this ensemble put together by @medlinboss.

6. Arin

The talented fashion designer and ex-housemate dazzled in a pristine corset maxi dress from her brand, Nola Black.

She sported wine-coloured wavy locks and really went hard on the retro makeup. She accessorized with lace gloves and bracelets.

7. Peace

The slim beauty rocked a black and blue ensemble for the event.

The mini dress look designed by @modellaserah and featured a long side train, organza puffy sleeves and a velvet bodice.

She wore her hair in a side part which she packed up to reveal her bold earrings.

8. Angel

The reality TV star came through with the sassy schoolgirl vibe in this ensemble.

She rocked a white shirt underneath a cropped checkered jacket and matching pleated mini skirt.

With blonde locks and scarlet lips, Angel looked ravishing in this @sewasimi number.

These were certainly some buzz-worthy retro looks!

