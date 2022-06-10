Nollywood actress and comedian, Lizzy Jay, has caused a buzz on social media over a comic dress recreation gone wrong

In the video posted on her Instagram page, the actress is seen in a white cowry-embellished dress, a botched version of Nancy Isime's AMVCA dress

Several social media users have reacted with amusement to the failed dress recreation and Lizzy's commentary

Getting disappointed by one's tailor is hardly ever a funny experience but talented actress and comedienne, Lizzy Jay, has managed to leave many people cracking up.

She recently shared a video of what appears to be a comic version of the popular 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco.

In the video, she is seen dressed in a white sleeveless dress with what appears to be matching gloves.

Apparently, the dress was supposed to come out looking like that of Nancy Isime's at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

While Isime's look was intricately embellished with pearls, Lizzy's look was scarcely decorated with cowries.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

gbengaartsmith:

"Na "confirmation" gown dem sew for this one . Na make priest anoint you remain."

tealaces.ng:

"They are almost similar "

gylliananthonette:

"It is to start dancing too, He lives in me"

dimplistick:

"It's the soundtrack for me. What manner of.....?!!!! Is this for real????? "

smilinbubbles:

"Wear am do baptism...they'll not notice. Sorry Lizzy "

nmanwacj01:

"How much she pay for d cloth to start with because e be like say she de still owe us for the cowries"

tracylot:

"E say na Nancy imela cloth"

mimisola_daniels:

" wear am go church like that,dem go understand "

im_tenderheart:

"The cloth looks like oversized garment on you, na so you offend Hadia reach? "

E spoil cloth still come beat customer: Hilarious video of dress lady recreated goes viral

More often than not, we see photos of botched replicated asoebi styles. However, it isn't every day we see what happens after a tailor disappoints his/her clients.

In a video posted on Instagram by @ourtalkroom, a photo of a sheer corset dress with green lace beautifully tailored was seen on a lady.

However, what was recreated and worn by another lady was a far cry from the original design.

Things got interesting when the second montage played out. In the clip, two ladies in a tailoring shop were seen going at each other physically.

