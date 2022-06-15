A lady has become an internet sensation after a video of her surfaced online in which she performed a fashion hack

In the video, the lady who revealed she was gearing up for a night of clubbing with her sisters, shared how she made her thigh-high boots

The video has left many people amused as well as impressed as she used stockings and a pair of stilettos for the hack

When it comes to looking fabulous and stylish, there are certain attainable things that do not require breaking the bank.

One of such things is the tending high boots that almost all the ladies seem to be rocking, even in Nigeria.

A lady gearing up for a night of partying with her sisters stated in the caption of the video that she had no intentions of buying a new pair of boots.

The video has since gone viral online. Credit: @remedyblog

Source: Instagram

Instead, she revealed how she created her own version of the boots using a pair of black stockings and black stilettos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the video, she is seen cutting out the heel parts of the stockings to create a hole and then proceeds to wear the stockings over the shoes and all the way up her thighs.

The result sees her looking like she is in fact wearing some thigh-high boots.

Check out the full video below:

Internet users share thoughts

cocostitches:

"Why una cast this update na "

busayoo_adetoye:

"Low budget kim Kardashian"

___ken_dra:

"Nobody will know at night "

iam_evee_:

"Mad improvisation "

sneakers.galleria1backup:

"It's actually beautiful ❤️"

eddes_eyo24:

"Creativity"

wf_dolly1:

"my country gets talent."

themmie__tee:

"Creativity at its peak "

Know the shoes for your feet, 5 other tips to help make wearing high heels more comfortable

There is nothing quite like the feeling of confidence when you put on your brand new pair of heels for the first time - or even step into that event looking and feeling fabulous in those shoes.

However, there is also nothing quite as frustrating as having to deal with the ache that follows barely an hour into the event, leaving you wondering how on earth you are going to survive the day in them.

Well, if you have an affinity for heels but the throbbing ache remains a dreadful challenge standing in your way of unleashing total 'fabulousity' then you're in the right place.

In this article, Legit.ng gathers six easy ways to help you rock your high heels in comfort.

Source: Legit.ng