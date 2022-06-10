Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos

In the photos, the talented hitmaker and mother of one is seen dressed in a Fendi mini dress and some gorgeous heels from the same designer

A brief search through the internet shows that the dress alone is worth over a million naira, according to the brand's website

Tiwa Savage is no stranger to the luxury side of life and a brief search through her Instagram page will more than convince you.

The popular songbird/songwriter took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking gorgeous - as per usual.

She rocked an ensemble worth over N3 million. Credit: Tiwa Savage, Fendi

In the photos, she is seen rocking Fendi pieces, dripping in pure luxury.

Price check

A brief search through the brand's official website shows that the dress tagged the 'Golden cady dress' is retailing for over a million naira.

The long-sleeved, short dress with asymmetric motif and draping at the neckline, made of gold-coloured Lurex and silk is worth N1.6 million ($3,890.)

In the photo, she sported a cute bag also from the same brand and it is also worth a lot of money.

Tagged the 'Mini Baguette 1997', the pink leather and sequinned bag is selling for N1.3 million ($3,190.00).

And finally, for her feet, Tiwa glammed them up with a pair of pink Nappa leather high-heeled sandals tagged the 'Fendi First' worth N577,000 ($1,390).

This brings the total worth of her look to N3,4777,000.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Tiwa Savage performs at show in N2.4m ensemble from new Fendace collection

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who continues to prove that when it comes to rocking fashionable looks, she is a boss.

The singer who was on tour in North America performed to an excited audience dressed from head to bottom in an expensive designer ensemble - Fendace.

Fendace is the brainchild of Versace's chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi couture and womenswear.

The Fendace collection was created in September 2021 as the two fashion directors turned to their Versace and Fendi labels where Versace designed a collection for Fendi and Jones created a collection for Versace.

