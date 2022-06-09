Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Mercy Eke, recently opened up about having her body surgically enhanced

The Pepper Dem winner, in an interview with podcaster Taymesan, explained that she did it for herself and for her fashion brand

The top brand influencer went on to liken cosmetic surgery to the practice of bleaching and using hair extensions

Mercy Eke's curvy physique alongside her clout as a reality TV star and business acumen has been pivotal in the success of her fashion brand.

The reality star opened up about doing cosmetic surgery. Credit: Mercy Eke

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with podcaster Taymesan, the Big Brother Naija 2019 winner bared it all about why she went under the knife to enhance her body.

She stated:

“I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence. I knew I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion and getting it right, I have to have a certain kind of body for myself. I feel like those ones that are hiding (that they’ve enhanced their body) don’t have confidence, maybe they’re doing it for someone else but I did it for myself. I did it to sell my business."

The Pepper Dem star/top brand influencer who owns the fashion brand, M&M Luxury revealed that using other influencers to market her brand often doesn't bring in as many results as when she models her clothes on her body.

"When I wear anything, people get to buying. So I did it (surgery) for myself. I did it for my business, I did it to look good cuz I know I look fire. So I don’t think there’s anything to be ashamed of in enhancing your body."

Bleaching, false lashes, others are same as body enhancement

For Mercy, having one's body done holds the same significance as other beauty practices such as bleaching and using hair extension.

"People are bleaching, we no dey talk about am. It’s all the same thing, it depends on the way you’re doing. Because that is not how God created you. You wey dey put lashes wey long like this, how about you? All these things, if we talk about it, it’s the same thing. If you think you’re that girl, leave yourself like the way God made you."

Watch the clip below:

Source: Legit.ng