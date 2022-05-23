Ini Dima-Okojie was a glowing bride on Saturday, May 21, as she got married to the love of her life

The talented Nollywood star proved herself a true fashionista when she rocked three different looks on her big day

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the gorgeously-designed ensembles spotted on the bride at the ceremony

For many women, the wedding day is one of the most important days in their lives and looking good on that day is of utmost importance.

Ini Dima-Okojie made sure to own her day with style.

The actress was a beauty to behold on her big day. Credit: @the.alfe

Source: Instagram

The talented Nollywood actress, on May 21, got married to her beau, Abasi Eneobong, and the event was filled with lots of fun and glamour.

For her special day, the Blood Sisters star rocked three different looks and she slayed all of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check them out below:

1. An Edo princess

For her first look, the screen goddess paid homage to her culture and it was beautiful to see.

Dressed in a red lace long-sleeved dress designed by popular stylist, Tubo, Ini made a beautiful first appearance with her hair bejewelled in coral beads.

With multiple layers of coral strings around her neck and wrists, she stepped out for the first time to greet her guests with her face covered in a red veil.

2. An Efik bride

For her second look, she fully embraced her new cultural family as she rocked full Efik regalia.

Sporting an off-shoulder feather dress by seasoned designer, Lanre Dasilva Ajayi, she sported the Efik staff and bridal hair.

Sporting a simple necklace and a bold makeup look, Ini slayed her second look perfectly.

3. Afterparty look

For her third and final look, the gorgeous movie star was ready to boogie down with her girls as she swapped her Efik look for a regal brown dress.

The lace dress featured a corset bodice and a mono strap comprising multiple strands.

She completed the thigh-high slit look with a matching headwrap.

Court wedding fashion: Actress Ini Dima-Okojie weds beau in stylish bridal ensemble

Court wedding style inspirations for brides just got more interesting as Ini Dima-Okojie has added her own fashion moment to the catalogue.

The gorgeous and talented Nollywood actress made things official with her beau on Friday, May 20, as they tied the knot in a court wedding ceremony.

The Edo-born belle took to her Instagram page to share a stack of photos of her look for the special day.

Source: Legit.ng