Big Brother Naija reality TV, Yousef, has taken to social media to announce the passing of his father

In his recent Instagram post, the Shine Ya Eyes star penned down a heartfelt farewell message to his father

His fellow ex-housemates have taken to social media to mourn with the star, sharing their condolence messages

Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star, Yusuf Garba, who is popularly known as Yousef, has lost his dad.

The reality TV star has mourned his dad. Credit: @officialking_yousef

Source: Instagram

The reality star took to his Instagram page to share the sad news, posting a photo of his dad.

In writeup shared alongside the photo, Yousef penned down a touching farewell message, showering his father with sweet words.

Part of the message reads:

"Words can't describe what an amazing father you were you instilled strength, ambition, love and care to each and every one of us. You protected us all our lives. You loved me unconditionally, you saved us did all you could to see all of us live, prosper and succeed."

Swipe to see full message below:

Source: Legit.ng