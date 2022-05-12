A stunningly huge diamond is going on auction and has caught the eyes of the world with its unique beauty

The 228.31-carat diamond is estimated to sell for around N12.4 billion and is the show-stopper of the auction

Many other incredibly rare and beautiful jewels and jewellery pieces will be sold at the auction in Geneva too

A 228.31-carat diamond that is the size of a golf ball is set to go on auction in Geneva and is estimated to sell for around N12.4 billion.

A 228.31-carat diamond is set to go on auction and rake in over N12.4 billion. Image: Getty Images

The Magnificent Jewels auction at the luxury Hotel des Bergues in Geneva is set to attract the big spenders who have a taste for the finer things in life and love a one-of-a-kind piece.

ECR reported that Max Fawcett, head of the jewels department at Christie's auction house in Geneva, explained that this is the first diamond of its size and carat to go on auction.

It is a stunning pear shape with little to no imperfection. Max described it as, "a truly exceptional pear-shaped diamond."

Now that’s a statement that is sure to catch people’s attention.

The jaw-dropping diamond was extracted from a mine in South Africa back in the early 2000s. It was then displayed in Dubai, Taipei and New York ahead of the sale in Geneva to attract attention to the auction.

The huge diamond is not the only show-stopper being auctioned. There are also a bunch of other stunning pieces, such as a tiara that belonged to Princess Irma of Furstenberg from 1867 to 1948.

It is sure to be an exciting auction filled with many beautiful and pricey items.

