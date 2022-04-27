A video has since gone viral in which a model demonstrates how to wear a beige pair of convertible heel boots

The model is seen detaching the heel on one of the boots and replacing it with another one several inches shorter

The video was welcomed with mixed reactions as not so many people thought the invention practicable

While walking in heels may look beautiful, the price to pay isn't always as pretty seeing as one would have to deal with aching feet at the end of the day.

Perhaps, this is the rationale behind creating detachable heels, as seen in a trending video.

The video of detachable heels has sparked mixed reactions.



The now-viral video sees a faceless model demonstrating how to switch from style to comfort mode.

She removes the detachable heel and replaces it with another heel several inches shorter.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

However, not so many people were impressed by this as some thought it uncomfortable and in need of improvement.

Check out some comments below:

wesdelacroix:

"It will not work. Angle of the heel is all wrong for the shape of the shoe."

fashiontomakeyouwet:

"....not to mention the open hole left when you remove the heel...so if it's wet or raining out your feet will get soaked."

man197205:

"They look super uncomfortable because of the rib of the shoe."

aartibadkar:

"I like the idea. But what is shown is not workable."

