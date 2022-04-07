Statement motifs and patterned prints are certainly one way to stand out this season and celebrities are rocking them

With these floral prints coming in various designs and colours, the many ways to style them are endless

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some Nigerian celebrity fashionistas have styled the vibrant prints

Floral prints are hot right now and we love how some of our fashion enthusiasts have jumped on the colourful fashion trend.

The ladies have rocked the trend in style. Photo credit: Jennifer Oseh, Nancy Isime and Wathoni Anyansi.

Source: Instagram

From Erica Nlewedim to Nancy Isime, these ladies are coming through in bold colours and pattern looks that will have you doing a double-take.

In this article. Legit.ng highlights seven stars in floral prints.

Check them out below:

1. Jennifer Oseh

The fashion enthusiast who is known for bold ensembles in vibrant colours came through with the elegance in this number.

She rocked a side draped floral dress and paired the look with a colourful wide-brimmed hat.

The hat embellished with different colours complimented the dress.

2. Nancy Isime

A while ago, the media personality and Nollywood actress went on a mini-vacation to Abuja where she visited a farm.

She rocked a yellow and blue playsuit with long sleeves.

The floral print certainly flattered her lush skin.

3. Erica Nlewedim

The Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous maxi dress.

The blue floral print dress featured a corset bodice and thin straps.

She wore her blonde hair down and rocked simple jewelry.

4. Tolani Baj

The Lockdown star who has a thing for floral kimono sets rocked this blue set in style.

She paired the light blue set with a tube corset top and some white-framed sunglasses.

For her feet, she sported nude coloured braided mules.

5. Lilo

The ivory beauty shared a photo from a date in which she rocked a mini dress over a pair of patterned stockings.

The long-sleeved silk dress with the plunging neckline featured a tie-front blouse that gave off a flirty vibe.

Lilo sure knows how to rock these kinds of looks.

6. Wathoni

The Lockdown star came through with the rich auntie vibes in this maxi dress.

She paired the look with a chain strap bag and a pair of orange sandals.

Trust Wathoni to slay elegantly always.

7. Uche Jombo

The veteran Nollywood actress rocked a two-piece set in a vibrant red, purple and black floral print.

Knotting the top to give a crop top look, Jombo flaunted her curves in the pleated maxi skirt.

She sported a brown bag and a pair of sunglasses.

Floral prints are currently at a seasonal high and these celebrities have taken the style scene in full bloom this spring!

Source: Legit.ng