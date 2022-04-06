Sharon Ooja has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her 31st birthday with some gorgeous new photos

The popular Nollywood actress has, over the years, proven to be a fashion lover and it shows in her sense of style

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the Skinny Girl In Transit star slayed in black ensembles

April 6 marks the birthday of Nollywood sweetheart, Sharon Ooja, and she has taken to social media to share some new photos.

The actress recently turned 31. Photo credit: @sharonooja

Asides from dishing out solid performances in the web series, Skinny Girl In Transit and The Mens' Club, the 31-year-old has been serving looks for a couple of years now.

In honour of her birthday, Legit.ng has compiled six beautiful times the movie star served major fashion goals in black ensembles.

Check them out below:

1. At Tony Elumelu's Christmas party in 2021

The gorgeous actress came through with the pizzazz and edginess in this stunning number for the party.

The top part of the dress was made of see-through lace with a shiny gold fabric making up the cup of the bodice.

The lower part of the dress was made with smooth velvet fabric in black.

2. Sharon Ooja's Netflix shoot

Ooja rocked a double-sleeved form-fitting outfit that did great justice to her curvy physique.

The high-neck dress featured long lacey sleeves with structured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a lacey bodice.

With her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, she rocked chunky jewellery and nude makeup.

3. Sharon t a Schweppes event

For this event, she kept things chic and classy in this gorgeous two-piece ensemble that flattered her curves.

The actress rocked a bandeau cross-neck top over a pair of pants with ruffles on the sides.

She sported dropping earrings and poured her hair to the back.

4. Sharon Ooja in a mini dress

The beautiful movie star put her stunning legs on display in a mini dress.

The ensemble comprised of a velvet dress with silver embellishments which she paired with some silver jewellery and a black designer bag.

She kept her makeup in a nude shade and wore her hair down.

5. Sharon at a movie premiere

Here, she sported a black lace and applique dress with a fringe hemline and also around the sleeves.

Sticking to the theme of the premiere which was mystical black, she rocked gothic makeup and wore her hair in french braids.

As usual, her curves came out to play.

6. Old Hollywood glam

The movie star came through with the goddess vibes in this elegant number.

She rocked a floor-length dress with a corset bodice which she paired with matching gloves.

For this look, she ditched the long weave and sported a pixie cut.

The Nollywood star has proven to have an affinity for classy black looks.

