Handbags are unarguably one of the most important things a woman needs to own in her wardrobe

With different types of bags created for different occasions, it makes styling them much easier and fun too

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some types of bags that are wardrobe essentials for fashionista women

Handbags are one of the major accessories important for our daily routine as it is used to hold items needed for the day.

Some essential bags for women. Credit: Nancy Isime, Tiwa Savage and Jennifer Oseh

Source: Instagram

However, it is important to know the types of bags needed for various occasions as going on a date with a backpack or a tote bag doesn't exactly spell class.

Just like shoes, an outfit is hardly ever complete without a bag and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six types of bags every woman should own.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Tote bag

These types of bags aren't just spacious but also look classy and professional, especially for a working lady.

It is perfect to carry her laptop back and forth from the office. If you carry just your phone, wallet and makeup bag, you can also use a lightweight tote bag.

It is best to go for solid colours in order to style them easily.

2. Cross-body bag

This is the perfect choice for whenever you need something not too small but also very functional as it looks more stylish than a backpack.

The strap can easily be adjusted for your comfort, keeps your things close and helps you move freely.

You can either buy neutral colours or prints, whichever is more like your style.

3. Handbag

This is the most essential bag every woman needs. It is the bag you'll likely spend most of your life using so we recommend putting a little more thought and investment into this one.

Neutral colours or designer monograms are always reliable.

4. Clutch

This timeless piece comes in handy whenever you need a classy purse that can easily fit into your outfit for a fancy party or dinner date.

It comes in different varieties like black satin, metallic in gold or silver and sparkly.

These are certainly the perfect choices for owambe events.

5. Mini bag

The micro-minis of today are mostly useful for an evening out or an after-work event when lipgloss, your I.D., and your phone are the only things needed.

These mini bags are currently in vogue and depending on your outfit, have a way of elevating one's look.

It is best to go for solid colours.

6. Backpack

Everyone should own a backpack, regardless of gender.

Not only are they very comfortable and functional, but they also come in different designs, shapes, and sizes.

Backpacks can take the place of briefcases and are also perfect for hiking.

It’s hard to go wrong with a great bag as the staple is rooted in supreme functionality! However, it is super important to invest in a good quality bag.

Source: Legit.ng