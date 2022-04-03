Currently buzzing online is a video of 2019 Big Brother Naija stars, Mercy Eke and Tacha posing for a photo together

The video which sees the two ladies holding each other is from their recent interview with Toke Makinwa

Many internet users and BBNaija fans have reacted to the trending video, with some commending the ladies for choosing peace

As is the case with almost every season, the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show produced two rivals in the persons of the winner, Mercy and fellow ex-housemate, Tacha.

Much to the surprise of many people, the ladies finally buried the hatchet as they both turned up for an interview by Toke Makinwa.

The reality stars reportedly had an interview together. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke, @sabiradio and @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Well, although they were both interviewed separately before the joint interview where they talked about their feud and burying the hatchet, a video from behind the scenes sees the ladies posing for photos together.

In a clip shared by @sabiradio, the ladies are seen holding each other closely as they posed for the photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

hair_islandng:

"That is what success does. #hustle."

:mzsidney

"Fans in the mud "

pretty_jenny_a:

"See as tacha hold mercy "

blessingokeke_lovedoctor:

"It's better to embrace peace, they don't have to be close friends but cool,wish them all the best❤️❤️❤️❤️ things we love to see not fight everything."

nsisongfrank:

"Amazing. Two people that almost tore each other apart and stayed beefing after the show."

babyaituari:

"See na Everyone can win!! No need for all the hate. Beautiful and accomplished women."

somadina_serwaa_:

"Oh my mercy I don’t even know how to feel."

afojuicy:

"Let love lead and win ❤️"

sandycandy1:

"fans are the one having issues."

official_ladybinta:

"I’m the happiest person alive right now... I’m happy I could witness this I love tacha and I want her to be effortlessly happy."

theamarystore:

"That’s why when all the fans carry their rifts on their head - I will just be looking . They always come around."

Mercy sheds tears, sits with Tacha in rare video, says 'we're tired of fighting'

A preview of the show, Talk with Toke Makinwa, captured the ladies sitting side by side and this has sparked several reactions from members of the online community.

It wasn’t enough that they sat together as Mercy, winner of the Pepper Dem season, mentioned that they are tired of fighting and even shed tears in a portion of the video.

Tacha, on the other hand, was heard saying: “we don’t have to do what you guys want us to do.”

Source: Legit.ng