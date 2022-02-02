Florence Otedola who is popularly known as DJ Cuppy, recently took to her Instagram page to enquire from her fans what look they prefer

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola shared a photo collage of herself rocking long hair, and short hair

Several internet users have voted for their preferred look with many picking the short hair over her former look

A month after surprising fans with a dramatic change, DJ Cuppy has now taken to social media to find out from fans which look they prefer the most.

In a recent Instagram post, Cuppy who is currently a student at Oxford University, shared a photo collage of herself rocking a long weave and another one in which she sported her current look, a pink low cut.

Fans have shared their thoughts about her haircut. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"How do YOU like your Cuppy? "

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See post below:

Reactions

Several fans shared their thoughts on the two looks. However, it appears a lot of people seem to prefer her low cut to the former look.

Check out some comments below:

la_doosh:

"Low cut ❤️❤️❤️"

kateelfrida:

"Low cut."

doofan_1:

"Short hair"

dr.eesahment:

"Long hair please."

graceekpo1:

"Both but sincerely long hair "

baddest_bobo:

"Low cut ❤️❤️❤️"

safiyya_datti:

"You look beautiful either ways ❤️"

Price check: Fashionista Temi Otedola spotted in over N300k all-black ensemble

Nigerian fashionista and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi, is one celebrity who never misses out on an opportunity to look fashionable - no matter the weather.

Although more of a minimalist especially when compared with her vivacious sister, DJ Cuppy, Temi is big on fashion and style and her Instagram feed is proof of that.

Just recently, the actress and fashion influencer took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself rocking an all-black ensemble, a colour which she is known for as seen on her social media platforms.

Lady with extremely tight braided hairdo causes stir

Photos of a lady sporting a really tight braided hairdo have left social media users buzzing with mixed feelings.

While every lady appreciates a neatly-done braided hairstyle, it appears there's no limit to how far and how much pain a woman is willing to bear in order to get the perfect hairstyle.

Hair blogger, @nigerianbraids, recently took to their page to share some photos of a lady with an extremely tight - and presumably painful - braided hairdo.

Source: Legit.ng