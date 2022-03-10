Twitter user, @temiszn, recently left social media users buzzing with hilarious reactions following his recent upload

The photo captures a model on the runway rocking what appears to be multiple layers of clothes including jackets

The single photo saw different internet users making up nicknames and scenarios to explain the look

By now, it comes as no surprise that the word 'crazy' and fashion are sometimes pretty similar.

A photo from the runway as shared by Twitter user, @temiszn, has left many people amused online.

The photo has left many amused. Credit: (@temiszn on Twitter) and Hal Bergman Photography

Source: Getty Images

In the photo, a model is seen wearing an interesting ensemble, giving a 'bulky street' vibe.

She is seen sporting not one but multiple layers of clothing comprising of different coloured items including bomber jackets.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Temi shared the photo with the hilarious caption:

"When all the clothes you hung outside are dry, and you'd rather d!e than go the line twice."

See post below:

Social media users react to the photo

@RofiatAdesina:

"Fashion or nonsense. Me: nonsense this isn’t art either."

@RichardAigbe:

"This is fashion taken too seriously."

@AdebiyiDemi:

"There is that mad guy at agbowo that does this better."

@LisaNwabia:

"Asin ehhhh My eyes are paining me just looking at it."

@Tryfx_:

"That one door that you hang all your clothes on."

@Ifystic:

"Looks like Mrs Gbajabiamila's kind of fashion."

@phiri_luyando:

"That one chair in my room."

@MagAlexander4:

"When you are travelling but have no bag."

@sami52837336:

"Is that a fashion or her husband throw her out????"

Self-immolation fashion: Model in dress on fire appears scared in trending video

There are no limits to how far people are willing to go in order to bring to life their creative imaginations.

Fashion designer, Sam Macer, recently caused tongues to wag online after he posted an Instagram video, unveiling one of his designs.

In the clip which has since gone viral, the 20-year-old designer is seen setting fire to a dress modelled by a lady identified on Instagram as Popping Baring.

The ensemble is comprised of a steel covered metal hoop skirt, fire retardant underskirt and ruched top.

Standing on the solid rock of God: Reactions to photos of shoes made of concrete

When it comes to creativity in fashion, there are no limits to how far (crazy) people can get when turning their imagination into reality.

A Twitter user identified as @caritadediosa recently went wild with her imagination and created solid shoes!

Taking to Twitter, she shared photos of the shoes which were in raw and rough form. The shoe had long tiny wrap tie straps while the platform and heels were made from concrete.

Source: Legit.ng