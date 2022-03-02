A video of a Nigerian lady using a thousand naira note to design her artificial nails has gone viral on social media

In the viral clip, the figures on the single naira note are cut and emblazoned on her long article nails

This comes several weeks after Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, used dollar bills for her nails

It appears the practice of using denominations as decorations is yet another growing trend among ladies.

Just recently, a video went viral as it captured the moment a lady used a thousand naira note to design her long artificial nails.

The video has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

In the now-trending video, the crisp note is first shown in its whole state before having the figures cut out to be used as decoration for the nails.

Part of the video captures the nail technician in the process of making the nails for the lady whose face does not appear in the recording.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video

Well, it turns out that not so many people were impressed by the style with some even pointing out that using the naira note for such a thing is illegal and could attract jail time.

Check out some comments below:

hen_bobo:

"Abuse of our currency."

spicewithirene:

"She for use £1000 "

silk_chi:

"Lol, not me looking at my lunch on your nails "

iamjhunp:

"She could actually be arrested for that! Not smart for me except the money is fake."

badgalci04:

"U for use $100 na "

big_enitan:

"She can be jailed."

lingeriebytemmy:

"Is this not foolishness at it peak‍♀️"

You can be arrested: Nancy Isime blasted for fixing nails with dollar bills

Nigerian TV personality, Nancy Isime’s new ‘dollar’ nails have earned her a series of bashing on social media after photos and videos made the rounds.

Nancy shared clips and photos of her new nails on her Instagram page as she showed how it was done.

In some videos, it was noticed that what appeared to be a 20 dollar bill was shredded into pieces to be attached to the TV girl’s artificial nails.

Source: Legit.ng