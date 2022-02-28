Nigerian designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to wow fans with her latest designer

The mother of three, in her latest Instagram uploads, rocked a dress made of snail shells, alongside a headpiece

Several fans and followers have reacted to the creative designer, commending Lawani for her artistic talent

When it comes to a list of Nigerian designers who make eye-popping creations, best believe Toyin Lawani is among the very top ones.

Just recently, she made a dress from snail shells.

The dress is made of snail shells. Photo credit: @segun_wealth

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared, the mother of three is seen posing in a knee-length skater dress embellished with snail shells.

For her head, she rocks a fascinator also designed with snail shells.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

" What I do is art and I am art itself , where you see ruin, I see greatness and I create perfection with it. Which is why they call me the king of fashion."

Explaining some details about the dress to curious fans, she shared a video from her shoot and captioned it:

"Maybe this will solve the Questions, it’s Real snail shells guys and it was extremely heavy The pattern infront was cut into squares, while the ones on the shoulder and hat was cut into circles "

Social media users react to Lawani's design

shammy_lammyyy:

"This lady is the trendsetter."

truthfulcommenter100:

"Snail shells ... Toyin might be anything but you cannot take away her creativity."

diamondbelle_:

"Creativity at its grossest"

thatisoko_girl:

"Very creative but person no fit sit ooo "

midella.cakes:

"She is very very creative."

kanoel_fabrics:

"CREATIVITY AT ITS PEAK "

appyerrand.store:

"This is art and she is art herself love it."

Known for her jaw-dropping and sometimes crazy designs, it appears the mother of three has no intentions of ever slowing down.

A while ago, Lawani took to her business page to share photos of one of her latest designs and it is breathtaking as usual.

In the photos, she is seen posing in a heavily bejewelled dress with beaded structures around the shoulders giving a spiky feel, and also around her waist, forming some sort of peplum.

Source: Legit.ng